Paul Sweeney, Executive Vice President of Webio joined Conall in the studio on this week's Sunday Business Show, to talk about the future of technology and how businesses of today are currently embracing it.

Webio are Dublin-based artificial intelligence experts and are leading the way with the launch of the Conversational Interface Conference in Dublin's Science Gallery or ConverCon.

The event is a must for CIOs, marketing and customer service leaders and will focus around discovering how the tech industry and the wider business community can work together to see how existing AI services like Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana, Amazon Echo's Alexa and will positively impact on life and business for future generations.

Paul spoke to Conall about how such technology is continuing to grow and with more and more businesses including it in their products the world of tomorrow will be very different to what it's like now.

To find out more about the ConverCon event taking place on May 4th 2017 check out their website on: http://convercon.ie/