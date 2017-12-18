Viewers Left Stunned!

BBC Breakfast had Stormzy on the show to interview him about the video for his new single Blinded By Your Grace Part 2.

After they introduced him, they played a clip of his epic Glastonbury performance.

During the early interview that aired at 9.08am, producers failed to notice the rather large rubber sex toy being waved about by a crowd member dressed as a police officer at the festival.

The presenters and Stormzy seem to sidestep the clip and continue their chat.

But good aul Twitter didn't let them away with it..