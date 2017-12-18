BBC Breakfast had Stormzy on the show to interview him about the video for his new single Blinded By Your Grace Part 2.

After they introduced him, they played a clip of his epic Glastonbury performance.

During the early interview that aired at 9.08am, producers failed to notice the rather large rubber sex toy being waved about by a crowd member dressed as a police officer at the festival.

All the footage of @Stormzy at Glastonbury @BBCBreakfast could choose and they went for the policeman waving the 12” dildo about 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OBCLNwGBHP — Nick Austwick (@nickaustwick) December 15, 2017

The presenters and Stormzy seem to sidestep the clip and continue their chat.

But good aul Twitter didn't let them away with it..

shout out to the editor on #BBCBreakfast who didn't notice one of the Stormzy clips contained a fella in the crowd waving a big dildo — Dazza, The Creator (@dazza_AFC) December 15, 2017