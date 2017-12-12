You need to be sitting down for this story.

Since he was 3 years old, a child in America called Ryan (we don’t have a surname) has been featured in videos of him opening toys, playing with them and “reviewing” them for videos posted on his YouTube channel called “Ryan ToysReview.”

Here’s a clip of him in action:

That’s his first review video of a GIANT EGG SURPRISE OPENING containing Lightning McQueen toys.

It has over 802 MILLION VIEWS. EIGHT HUNDRED MILLION VIEWS.

And now he is 6 years old and has over 10 million subscribers.

And according to Forbes magazine’s he brought in $11 million in revenue for 2017!

His mother even quit her job as a high school Chemistry Teacher to manage his YouTube channel full-time.