Rather than address just one problem, today we group together a few issues that arise time and again, and we will have a conversation about how to get through Christmas when life is not so good and when you might not feel very Christmassy. Christmas is a time when the prevailing mood is one of joy and celebration. We say “Happy Christmas” to one another; we put up lights and decorations; we go to Christmas parties; we give gifts; Christmas songs play on the radio with lines such as - “So here it is, Merry Christmas, everybody’s having fun…”. There’s an expectation that this is a time of happiness and a season of celebration for all. But what if life isn’t particularly fun right now and if you are approaching this Christmas feeling anything but joyful and in the mood to celebrate? What if you aren’t having fun as the song suggests? What if this year you:

Are struggling with depression or anxiety?

Have financial worries?

Are in the middle of a feuding family?

Have separated / are divorced?

Have had a bereavement during the past year?

How do you listen to all the merriment when you cannot see anything ahead through the fog of worry or sadness? How do you handle not having the money to spend on your children? How do you deal with tensions in the family? How do you adapt to the new custody arrangements after the divorce? How do you cope with the empty chair at the dinner table on Christmas Day? Is it possible to navigate your way through this holiday time if you are going through difficult times like these in your life? It is indeed possible...….so listen up.

Niamh had this advice:

The rules.

The rules are that there are no rules. There is no right or wrong way to handle the festive period when life is filled with sadness, upset or worry. It is about doing what is right for you as a family or as an individual. So, think about what would feel right for you and do that rather than what others say you ‘should’ do. After a death or divorce some will go away for Christmas, some will ignore Christmas, some will spend it as they always have done. Figure out what matters most to you and where possible, do what is right for you.

Allow for difference.

Having said that, if you are in a family situation, understand that what works for you may not work for others, so allow for that and negotiate so that where possible everyone gets some aspect of what they need. In the hardest of times we all need shelter in the harbour and being able to do what suits you in these times can be that harbour, so allow for differences in this regard.

Feel the feelings.

Whatever feelings you experience, acknowledge your emotions and don’t try to change or avoid them. Emotions are like the toothpaste in the metal tube, if you keep the lid on and keep squeezing it will come out somewhere. Experiencing and expressing your emotions is vital for your mental health, they may be unpleasant sometimes but they are natural and normal, so don’t back away from them, they will pass in time. This is about feeling the feelings, not wallowing in them though. But drop any expectations that you have to feel as others may seem like they feel and instead feel your own feelings and be ok with that.

You have already handled the worst.

That moment when you recognised that you were suffering from anxiety or depression; that moment when you accepted that your family members were not ever going to speak to one another again; that moment when you realised that your marriage was over; that moment when you knew that you were in financial trouble; that moment when you heard those words that your loved one had died……those are the worst moments, that is when the train hits. Christmas is a reflection of those moments, a time when those emotions revisit like a tsunami, feeling like they are washing over you. But really you have been through the worst before now. So, remind yourself of this and tell yourself that whilst the intensity of the feelings around Christmas feel overwhelming, you will get through this time just as you have gotten through everything else up to now.

If you can’t make it better, at least don’t make it worse.

Whatever that cause of your sadness, worry or distress this Christmas, if you cannot change the situation then at least don’t make it worse. Even in the toughest situations in life we have a choice in terms of the attitude we adopt and your attitude will make a huge difference to how you feel over Christmas. By this I am referring to your expectations, to what you focus on, to your overall perspective on the situation that you find yourself in.

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves…………Everything can be taken from a man but one thing, the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” (Viktor Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning).

So, if you are bereaved, let yourself cry for the fact that your loved one is not with you this Christmas, but also take some time to remember the times that they were with you. This is more useful than wishing that they were here, you can’t change that so don’t make it worse by wishing for something you cannot have. If you have financial problems, don’t make it worse by placing value only on expensive gifts, choose instead to place value on time spent together. If you cannot see your children this Christmas because you don’t have custody, make plans for when you can see them and focus on enjoying that time instead. When things are already tough, don’t make it worse with what you do in your own mind.

Let others support you.

When all is said and done, what really matters in life is people and if there are people in your life who want to support you through this difficult time, let them do so. But don’t expect people to read your mind, let them know how they can help you. Always express your gratitude for whatever support you get.

Consider helping someone else.

Once your own oxygen mask is on and you have your own plan in place for handling the Christmas period, if you feel able to help someone else then it will be good for them but it will also be good for you. It will get you out of your own world for an hour or for a day and that different perspective

Remember it is just a Monday.

On one level, it is just a Monday. It is of course not really only a Monday, but if chunking it down and telling yourself that it is allows you to get through the few days then use this strategy.

Remember to focus on what you do have, not just what you don’t.

Whatever difficulties you are facing now, remember to consider what you do have in your life as there will likely be something that is going well even if you have big challenges in other areas.

Be proud of yourself when you get through it.

Survival is a talent, so when you put one foot in front of the other and get through what is a difficult time, be proud of having gotten through it.Remind yourself of that resilience and inner strength next time you face a challenging situation.

“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change” (Charles Darwin).

Niamh also has some advice for dealing with specific problems...

Depression / Anxiety

Stick to your usual mental health plan even though it is the holiday season (exercise, meds, fresh air, rest, psychological strategies, connection with others etc).

Connect with your GP or psych support to ensure that you run through the holiday period and identify possible problems and solutions.

Have a family member who you can contact anytime you feel that you need extra support.

Remember, on one level it is just another Monday , another 24-hour period like the others all year. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that things have to be drastically different because it is Christmas.

Remember that our emotional state is influenced by how we think and how we behave, so you will help yourself by ensuring that you think and behave in ways that are useful. You don't need to be positive as that can be too far, but it is possible to think and behave usefully.

Finances

Just because money is tight now, it doesn’t mean it always will be.

Don’t let what you want now (latest gifts) interfere with what you want most (financial stability).

‘Things’ are nice to have but people are what really makes us happy.

So, get creative and see how you can share gifts and food with your loved ones without spending amounts of money that you don’t have.

What, of your food items, can you make instead of buy? What can you have as experiences together rather than expensive gifts?

Make a budget and stick to it, thinking of how it will feel in January when you have had Christmas without adding to financial worries.

Avail of retail deals / vouchers for money off shopping.

Remember, on one level it is just another Monday . What do you spend on other Mondays during the year? You don’t have to stick to this exactly but don’t overstretch yourselves for just another Monday .

Get advice from a money advisory service if you feel you will need it.

Look at what you might be able to do in 2018 to enhance your financial situation either through increasing savings or increasing earnings.

Feuds

If the people who are not on speaking terms have shown any indication that they would like it to be different, then consider getting them together with someone to mediate and find a common ground.

However, if those who are fighting are showing no signs of moving from their position, stop trying to get them to kiss and make up. You don’t need to be the referee.

Tell yourself that you would ‘prefer’ that X and Y were on speaking terms, but that whilst it is sad, you can accept that they are not. Think in terms of preference rather than in terms of must / should.

Ensure that it is ok for others to not have to take sides, but to be able to support both if they so wish.

On a practical level, organise things around those who are not feuding rather than letting those who cannot resolve their differences dictate.

Separation / Divorce

Feel the feelings and don’t try to numb them or avoid them, marriage ending is a loss, so you will grieve for that.

Have a plan for the days of Christmas so that even though it will be different, you know what to expect.

Accept that this first Christmas will be the worst as the feelings are intensified with the loss being so fresh. But in time it will get easier as you adapt to this change in your life.

As well as feelings of loss there may well be feelings of anger or resentment towards your ex, especially if you have been wronged by them, Christmas can intensify these feelings. Do what you can to keep a lid on these feelings over the holiday period and address them usefully in the New Year with a professional facilitating if need be.

Take care of yourself – eat well, rest, exercise, fresh air, connection to others.

Bereavement

Accept that this first Christmas will be the worst as the feelings are intensified with the loss being so fresh. In time the feelings will change.

Take December one day at a time, don’t let your mind constantly wander too far ahead to Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve.

If the Christmas atmosphere in the shops is too upsetting just now, get someone else to do your shopping for you this year.

If you do get upset when you are out and about, make no apologies for your feelings. If you want to explain that you have lost a loved one then do so but if you don’t feel like explaining the tears then no need to.

Think about what you would like to do (go away for Christmas, ignore Christmas, do what you usually do….) and see if you can make it happen.

Consider starting a tradition that includes your loved one in some way. Watching a particular film, lighting a candle, listening to a piece of music, going for a walk – it doesn’t matter what it is, but think about remembering the person you love in a way that is meaningful to you.

Remember the good times and not just the pain of losing them.

Be kind to yourself – eat well, get some fresh air, rest, connect with people who support you – set yourself up to get through this time.

Remind yourself that you are strong and that this is testing you but that you can handle it.

