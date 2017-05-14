On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by successful young entrepreneurs, Garret Flower and Daniel Paul.

Garret and Paul are the Co-Founders of Parkpnp, a new platform which will revolutionise the car parking experience for motorists and parking space owners.

Parkpnp is an app and website which not only helps drivers to find somewhere to park but also helps businesses and homeowners maximize the revenue by renting out their empty spaces.

Having recently secured seed funding of €500,000 from investors including Powerscourt Capital and Enterprise Ireland, the Parkpnp team are now gearing up for a full roll-out across the city.

New features including on-demand parking, live messaging and streamlined user journey are making it easier to park than ever. Such has been the demand Parkpnp is already planning international expansion with, as they told Conall a big announcement due in the coming months.

If you are stuck for a need of somewhere to park or have a free space and want to make a few bob by renting it out then download the app or check out their website on: https://parkpnp.com/