This week on the Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Team SBS member Ian Fitzpatrick, the Co-Founder of Zeminar.

Zeminar is a social enterprise created to bring all those invested in the development and well-being of young people in Ireland to one place.

The event focuses on Generation Z, particularly those aged between 15 and 20, and their parents, teachers, mentors and coaches.

Throughout the event there are a number of workshops, influential speakers, essential resources and fun activities. Attendees will leave the event with new knowledge to help them live happier, safer, and more fulfilling lives.

Last yea's Zeminar was a great success so it is back again and for 2017 and tickets are in serious demand.

Really looking forward to @zeminarevent on the 10th/11th/12th October with amazing speakers including @AnnaGCork, donavan brothers and more pic.twitter.com/k9ypSQhJLn — Poshey Aherne (@Poshey_Official) September 20, 2017

This year's Zeminar takes place October 10th - 12th at Dublin's RDS and has an amazing lineup of speakers including Blindboy, The O'Donovan Brothers, Anna Geary, Sr Stan and many more.

Conall also spoke to Ian about how businesses can benefit from events like Zeminar, as it helps them to learn how to reach and connect with Generation Z.

Find out more about the event by listening back to the podcast and checking out their website on: https://www.zeminar.ie/