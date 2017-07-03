Caoimhe, Karen and Saoirse are the three Wicklow ladies who make up Wyvern Lingo.

Currently putting the finishing touches to their new album, they have begun to tease us with a taste of their new music.

Do we like it?

No.

WE LOVE IT!

The single, which was released on June 23rd, is described by the band as "a song about loving the feminine qualities of a man, and encouraging him not to worry about fitting into the male stereotype and just to be himself”.

You can catch the ladies live on The Dermot & Dave Show this Friday. If that's not enough (because you can't get enough of these guys), they'll be live in Dublin's Grand Social on August 25th.

Head to their website, Twitter or Facebook page for all the info.