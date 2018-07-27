"Morning Paula, shout out to me this morning, finally handed in my thesis this week – it’s all over! And I can’t even tell anyone... because I lied to everyone 11 years ago and told them I had completed a Masters when I actually hadn’t. I wasted a full year, while living at home rent free and my parents really looked after me that year. Finally, the guilt can subside (hopefully! If this thesis works out!!)"

WOW! That’s a pretty big lie… but this texter wasn’t alone!

“OMG same Paula! My mother thinks I graduated university with a Master's degree 4 years ago… I actually never graduated, but I lied to workplace as well and luckily it was never questioned. Since I'm fairly well self-educated in my field it never was an issue… so far!”

It’s confession hour on Early Breakfast:

“I broke my younger brother's brand new bed. He literally had it for a week and I blamed his big-bonededness. My parents agreed!"

“I gave a girlfriend a bracelet belonging to my mam when I was younger. My mam never found out!”

“Morning Paula. When I was 18 and my partner 17 we got pregnant her parents never found out till labour day as she was terrified to tell them to this day I don t know how she managed to hide it and lie to them!”

I put my fist through the wall behind my old bedroom door at my parents' house many years ago. To this day, they have no idea it is there thanks to a strategically placed Star Wars poster that I never took down!”

“Hi Paula I'm from Jersey when I was 15 myself and my mate pretend to be at each other house for sleepover but we actually went to Paris to see Prince in his Naked tour!” - Clint

“P, I wanted to leave school at 15 after the Junior Cert, but my mam said no. I got honours in every subject but I told her I failed every subject… so she said if you get a job, you can leave and I never looked back!” – Kieran in Galway

“Hey sweetpea, I used to smoke, quit, went back on them, quit them again, started vaping, and quit that. All without the folks knowing!”

“In 1979 I borrowed my dad's car and it got written off and for legal reasons can't tell you what happened!”

“My granny had come fairly expensive jewellery, and when she died she left a piece to every woman in the family. I was 13 and told not to wear my ring out of the house because it was a bit loose on me. I did and lost it within a month of her death. Every now and then my mom asks about it and I say, yeah it's in a box in one of my drawers, I don't wear it because I don't want to lose it!”

“Mam that teacher doesn’t even like me! She failed everyone”