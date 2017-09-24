Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneurs or the IBYE is back in action.

For those who don't know IBYE, it is a competition open to people between the ages of 18 and 35 with an innovative business idea, new start-up or established business.

The programme is now in its 4th year and has an investment fund of up to €2million.

The closing date to enter this year’s competition is Friday, 29th September, 2017.

It's not JUST a Comp! As well as the €2MM Investment Fund, we have business bootcamps & expert mentors! Enter NOW! https://t.co/QiV5h2ozYF pic.twitter.com/Q3YVOk827x — IBYE (@ibye_ie) September 23, 2017

This week on the Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Laura McMenamy and Ruairi Browne who together were finalists in last year's IBYE.

While Laura is a pharmacist and Ruairi a software developer, deep down the couple always wanted to run their own food business.

Their business Great Northern Larder is all about fresh local Irish ingredients, gently cooked into beautiful food products like the tasty sauces they brought along to the show.

As a result of becoming national finalists in last years IBYE the couple received funding and also attended the IBYE bootcamps.

It was at the bootcamps that Laura said she learned the most, and got the confidence and encourage they needed to launch their first sauce.

Since then the business has been going great, they're stocked in a number of retailers, they have a kitchen in Dundalk and they're hope is that they can one day leave their other jobs and concentrate solely on the Great Northern Larder.

Find out more about their business by listening back to the podcast and checking out their website via the following link: http://www.greatnorthernlarder.com/