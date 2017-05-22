Since we started the show we’ve helped some listeners achieve some simple things in their lives that they really should have done by now.

24 year old Aoife ate pizza for the first time. John went to his first ever gig in 34 years. 37 year Suzanne learned how to ride a bike and we helped mum of 2 Fiona in Mullingar to get into the pool without completely freaking out!

We got a text from Matt Hayes.....

“Growing up in West Tallaght I've never tasted coffee. I'm 46 this week.”

Al spoke to Matt today to ask him why he has never drank coffee and to arrange for Matt ot try his first ever cuppa Joe