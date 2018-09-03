20 Things We Need To Stop Saying On Social Media Right Now
'Paula I’m over EP I don’t want to see words like “revellers” anymore who “took to Twitter” to s"howcase" their weekend.... ugh!' - a fed-up listener of Early Breakfast today.
Okay, let's stop with the internet speak - not everything is EPIC and AMAZEBAGS and we're not all "living our best lives".
In fact: the listeners of The Early Breakfast decided to compile a list we MUST adhere to. These words and phrases are banned and here is said list:
- Took to twitter
- Living my best life
- #OMNOMNOM
- Hashtag winning. Unless you’re part of the Dublin squad for 70 minutes yesterday, NO.
- Just saying Paula. How annoying. WE ARE ALL JUST SAYING!!!
- What about bored.com or dying.com?
- When someone puts some drama up but won't say what it is just to get likes and attention and wait for the 'u OK hun? Pm me' - sooooo annoying Paula! From Hayley on the way to Dublin
- FACT
- ... rant over
- Me thinks……are you 5 years old?!
- Epic FAIL
- Hi Paula, what really grinds my gears is the fact that 'inbox (noun) has now become a verb, usually used in a manner similar to 'inbox me hun, xox!
- Use of the word “ledge” it’s legendary , the word you’re using is a narrow, flat area with a slope underneath
- Lolcano
- #yolo Paula #lolj
- Woop woop!
- When my mother died a friend text me: sorry to hear about your mother LOL. He thought it meant lots of love