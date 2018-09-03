'Paula I’m over EP I don’t want to see words like “revellers” anymore who “took to Twitter” to s"howcase" their weekend.... ugh!' - a fed-up listener of Early Breakfast today.

Okay, let's stop with the internet speak - not everything is EPIC and AMAZEBAGS and we're not all "living our best lives".

In fact: the listeners of The Early Breakfast decided to compile a list we MUST adhere to. These words and phrases are banned and here is said list: