A list compiled in the Irish Sun today includes bad breath, poor hygiene, long fingernails, bad table manners and manky grooming as the biggest turn-off for men and women.

Below is a huge list of turn-offs for listeners of The Early Breakfast. Some of these, I agree with. Some I disagree with. And some I do myself (I say LOL, I wear flip-flops and god bless big knickers).

What are your big turn-offs?

“Guys who assume you're less intelligent because of your gender!”

“Clinginess and bad hygiene”

“Paula, biggest turn off is playing hard to get. Listen - if I ask you out on a date and you say no I'll accept that and move on. I won't pursue you like they do in films because I'm not a stalker!”

“Morning sweetpea. My turn offs in woman are dirty finger nails and big feet. Weird, I know, but woman should have neither.” - Rory Piltown

“Have been listening forever. Love tge show on my way to work every morning. Biggest turnoff is back hair!” - Gill x

“Hi paula – I’ve a hairy back and it turns me off!”

“Morning Paula. One serious turn-off for me has to be women wearing leggings/yoga pants and big knickers.....messes up the full look!”

“Hi Paula. Love intelligence women” – Aidan - Aidan, the irony of spelling intelligent wrong is too sweet!

“It has to be her moods. I was a great man all day yesterday by phone and text message. Then she wouldn't even sit in same room as me last night!”

“Haha Paula I’m with you on the big knickers and I don’t care who knows it!” - Ciara

“Biggest turn-off is a big Adam’s Apple!” - D on Snapchat

“Jealousy. I have plenty of female friends, if you flip out when I talk to or about them then we aren't going to get along.”

“Long black curly teeth” – Bres 76 on Snapchat

“Girls spitting.” – Steve via Snapchat (ew!)

“Foul mouthed women no matter how good looking!” - A on Snapchat

“Keeping in touch with an ex!”

“I'm not a fan of fake hair. Or nails or tan. WHAT DO YOU ALL LOOK LIKE UNDERNEATH ALL THAT!”

“Hey Paula. Too much makeup and bad table manners i.e. Putting knife in mouth during a meal!” - Ed

“When guys add "babe, pretty, beautiful, etc" to every sentence when they message you. UGH!” – D on Snapchat

“Morning Paula, a huge turn off for me is when you ask someone a question and they reply by saying "well obviously". If it was obvious then I wouldn't have had to ask in the first place. I think it’s a very rude way to answer a question.” - Mick in Laois.

“Paula, women with BIG hands + long fingernails, reminds me every time of the Seinfeld episode!” – Dave, Donegal

“Biggest turn off for me is slurping, soup slurpers or tea slurpers UGH!” - Frankie

“Staring at their damn phone the entire time.”

“There is surely no bigger turn off than someone that smokes. If you don't smoke yourself and they do it's a non-runner. Nothing is more disgusting than kissing and being around a smoker.” - Mark

“Constant complaining. Look, everyone has bad days and it's therapeutic to vent. But constant complaining has a way of just dragging people down!”

“It's so stupid but the use of LOL. I can handle one LOL a message. But if you use 2 LOLs in one sentence it bugs me.”

“Hi Paula. People blowing their nose at the table in a restaurant - nothing worse while you’re eating. Go to the bloody toilet!” – Paul, Dublin

“Hi Paula my biggest turn off is women wearing black tights.” - John in Cork

“A girl that knows more about sport than you especially the GAA.” – Paul in Firhouse

“For me it's smiley emojis. One every once in a while is fine, but for some reason it creeps me out when someone uses them all the time.”

“Loud attention seekers! Big turn off!” – Patricia

“Too much perfume/aftershave!”

“Flip flops and wedges. They’re rotten, why wear such ugly contraptions?!”

“Talking with your mouth full!” - Conall on Snapchat

“My biggest turn off on women is definitely excessively large tattoos. I am surprised it hasn't come up yet! Great show Paula.” – Lucas

“Paula fellas who dye their hair and or wear fake tan...makes me cringe!” – Dee on Snapchat

“Morning Paula! The biggest turn off for me has got to be someone chewing gum!”

'Hi Paula, I'm a GP and the worst smell on the planet is the combination of stale tobacco breath mixed with gum disease - I feel nauseous thinking about it!” - Dave

“Paula all these complaints about women big knicks and black tights, ffs, there's way more enjoyment ripping them off if you don't like them. No one likes the peel but the orange is lovely!” - Joe

“Girls walking around the streets in their bare feet after a night out. What the hell!! Drives me bananas!”