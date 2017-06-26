I didn’t really mean it when I said that most comedy films are actually rubbish and not at all funny. Well, I did, but then I changed my mind when the listeners of The Early Breakfast got in touch with their favourite comedies.

Most of the suggestions are actually “old school” films – humour and nostalgia, what’s not to love? If you’re looking for some light-hearted inspiration, look no further. Let us know if we missed any!

“Hi Paula - Hot Fuzz. Fast paced, witty and full of action!”

“Blazing Saddles!”

“Liar Liar, Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura (plus the sequel), Me, Myself & Irene. Yes I love Jim Carrey!” – D in Laois

“There's Something About Mary – never gets old and just so funny”

“The Snapper, The Van, The Commitments – doesn’t get better than those Paula. Almost sick with nostalgia watching them!”

“Step Brothers, Due Date and The Hangover – just the first one though as the second and third were rubbish!” – James, via Snapchat

“Hi Paula! Great music this morning. If you’re looking for a great comedy check out Super Troopers - you'll pee your pants!” Richie, Newbridge

“Hi Paula, I would try this British humour filled French comedy (quite the irony, by the way) called Rrrrrrrrrr....absolutely brilliant... cheers!” - Oana

“Paula, Gavin and Stacey!” – Pam, via Snapchat

“Zoolander! Blue steel baby!”

“Paula I know you’re not into super hero films but Deadpool is HILARIOUS” – Darren, Snapchat

“Paula...Spinal Tap is one of the funniest things u will ever see...it's a rockumentary!”

“The Moneypit with Tom Hanks is best comedy ever!” - Arthur from Monasterevin

“Hi P, not just for kids - Toy Story (all three) The Muppets and Elf!”

“Hi Paula Dude Where's My Car is top of my list. The Chinese food drive through scene should have got an Oscar!”

“Wayne's World Wayne’s World Party Time Excellent!”

“Best comedy? Still a toss-up between Life of Brian and the seriously excellent Blazing Saddles. Mind you, Spaceballs is also in the running, as is Airplane. Pleasure overload Paula - pleasure overload!” - Dave, Clondalkin

“Caddyshack. Class.” – Adam

“Two hilarious movies, Murder by Death & Monkey Business by Marx Bros!” - Eddie on the motorway to Cork to lecture on radio history

“Trying to force my 13 yr old son to enjoy the stuff I enjoyed when I was young. Mostly unsuccessful until we watched See No Evil Hear No Evil - pure class as you say down the country.” - Dave

“Hear No Evil See No Evil. Modern comedy is pure crap!”

“Groundhog day” – Sam in Clare

“Old school Hugh Grant – 4 weddings and a funeral. Love!”

“I think Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison are must sees. Kids these days don't realise Adam Sandler wasn’t always rubbish!”

“Hi Paula, Drop Dead Fred for me. Especially the oh cobwebs scene. Hilarious.” - Dave Longford

“A must-see comedy is Weekend at Bernies!” - Con heading home to Waterford from Dublin.

@sweetpmac Life of Brian by Monty Python — IanM_thfc (@IIIJossephat) June 26, 2017

@sweetpmac never too early to watch Elf only 182days to go. 🎅🏼 — Ailish Hoban (@AilishHoban) June 26, 2017