Ireland's Favourite Comedies
I didn’t really mean it when I said that most comedy films are actually rubbish and not at all funny. Well, I did, but then I changed my mind when the listeners of The Early Breakfast got in touch with their favourite comedies.
Most of the suggestions are actually “old school” films – humour and nostalgia, what’s not to love? If you’re looking for some light-hearted inspiration, look no further. Let us know if we missed any!
- “Hi Paula - Hot Fuzz. Fast paced, witty and full of action!”
- “Blazing Saddles!”
- “Liar Liar, Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura (plus the sequel), Me, Myself & Irene. Yes I love Jim Carrey!” – D in Laois
- “There's Something About Mary – never gets old and just so funny”
- “The Snapper, The Van, The Commitments – doesn’t get better than those Paula. Almost sick with nostalgia watching them!”
- “Step Brothers, Due Date and The Hangover – just the first one though as the second and third were rubbish!” – James, via Snapchat
- “Hi Paula! Great music this morning. If you’re looking for a great comedy check out Super Troopers - you'll pee your pants!” Richie, Newbridge
- “Hi Paula, I would try this British humour filled French comedy (quite the irony, by the way) called Rrrrrrrrrr....absolutely brilliant... cheers!” - Oana
- “Paula, Gavin and Stacey!” – Pam, via Snapchat
- “Zoolander! Blue steel baby!”
- “Paula I know you’re not into super hero films but Deadpool is HILARIOUS” – Darren, Snapchat
- “Paula...Spinal Tap is one of the funniest things u will ever see...it's a rockumentary!”
- “The Moneypit with Tom Hanks is best comedy ever!” - Arthur from Monasterevin
- “Hi P, not just for kids - Toy Story (all three) The Muppets and Elf!”
- “Hi Paula Dude Where's My Car is top of my list. The Chinese food drive through scene should have got an Oscar!”
- “Wayne's World Wayne’s World Party Time Excellent!”
- “Best comedy? Still a toss-up between Life of Brian and the seriously excellent Blazing Saddles. Mind you, Spaceballs is also in the running, as is Airplane. Pleasure overload Paula - pleasure overload!” - Dave, Clondalkin
- “Caddyshack. Class.” – Adam
- “Two hilarious movies, Murder by Death & Monkey Business by Marx Bros!” - Eddie on the motorway to Cork to lecture on radio history
- “Trying to force my 13 yr old son to enjoy the stuff I enjoyed when I was young. Mostly unsuccessful until we watched See No Evil Hear No Evil - pure class as you say down the country.” - Dave
- “Hear No Evil See No Evil. Modern comedy is pure crap!”
- “Groundhog day” – Sam in Clare
- “Old school Hugh Grant – 4 weddings and a funeral. Love!”
- “I think Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison are must sees. Kids these days don't realise Adam Sandler wasn’t always rubbish!”
- “Hi Paula, Drop Dead Fred for me. Especially the oh cobwebs scene. Hilarious.” - Dave Longford
- “A must-see comedy is Weekend at Bernies!” - Con heading home to Waterford from Dublin.
@sweetpmac Life of Brian by Monty Python— IanM_thfc (@IIIJossephat) June 26, 2017
@sweetpmac never too early to watch Elf only 182days to go. 🎅🏼— Ailish Hoban (@AilishHoban) June 26, 2017
@sweetpmac The Life of Brian, brilliant. What have the Romans ever done for us? #comicgold #askSiri— Patrick kearney (@Palilmax) June 26, 2017