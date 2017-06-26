Have we missed any?

I didn’t really mean it when I said that most comedy films are actually rubbish and not at all funny. Well, I did, but then I changed my mind when the listeners of The Early Breakfast got in touch with their favourite comedies.

Most of the suggestions are actually “old school” films – humour and nostalgia, what’s not to love? If you’re looking for some light-hearted inspiration, look no further. Let us know if we missed any!

 

 

  • “Hi Paula - Hot Fuzz. Fast paced, witty and full of action!”

 

  • “Blazing Saddles!”

 

  • “Liar Liar, Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura (plus the sequel), Me, Myself & Irene. Yes I love Jim Carrey!” – D in Laois

 

  • “There's Something About Mary – never gets old and just so funny”

 

  • “The Snapper, The Van, The Commitments – doesn’t get better than those Paula. Almost sick with nostalgia watching them!”

 

  • “Step Brothers, Due Date and The Hangover – just the first one though as the second and third were rubbish!” – James, via Snapchat

 

  • “Hi Paula! Great music this morning. If you’re looking for a great comedy check out Super Troopers - you'll pee your pants!” Richie, Newbridge

 

  • “Hi Paula, I would try this British humour filled French comedy (quite the irony, by the way) called Rrrrrrrrrr....absolutely brilliant... cheers!” - Oana

 

  • “Paula, Gavin and Stacey!” – Pam, via Snapchat

 

  • Zoolander! Blue steel baby!”

 

  • “Paula I know you’re not into super hero films but Deadpool is HILARIOUS” – Darren, Snapchat

 

  • “Paula...Spinal Tap is one of the funniest things u will ever see...it's a rockumentary!”

 

  • “The Moneypit with Tom Hanks is best comedy ever!” - Arthur from Monasterevin

 

  • Hi P, not just for kids - Toy Story (all three) The Muppets and Elf!”

 

  • “Hi Paula Dude Where's My Car is top of my list. The Chinese food drive through scene should have got an Oscar!”

 

  • “Wayne's World Wayne’s World Party Time Excellent!”

 

  • “Best comedy? Still a toss-up between Life of Brian and the seriously excellent Blazing Saddles. Mind you, Spaceballs is also in the running, as is Airplane. Pleasure overload Paula - pleasure overload!” - Dave, Clondalkin

 

  • “Caddyshack. Class.” – Adam

 

  • “Two hilarious movies, Murder by Death & Monkey Business by Marx Bros!” - Eddie on the motorway to Cork to lecture on radio history

 

  • “Trying to force my 13 yr old son to enjoy the stuff I enjoyed when I was young. Mostly unsuccessful until we watched See No Evil Hear No Evil - pure class as you say down the country.” - Dave

 

  • “Hear No Evil See No Evil. Modern comedy is pure crap!”

 

  • “Groundhog day” – Sam in Clare

 

  • “Old school Hugh Grant – 4 weddings and a funeral. Love!”

 

  • “I think Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison are must sees.  Kids these days don't realise Adam Sandler wasn’t always rubbish!”

 

  • “Hi Paula, Drop Dead Fred for me. Especially the oh cobwebs scene. Hilarious.” - Dave Longford

 

  • “A must-see comedy is Weekend at Bernies!” - Con heading home to Waterford from Dublin.