Oh hello memories.

From the Baywatch theme tune to The Sopranos opening credits, something brilliant happens when you hear a really good TV show theme tune.

Dermot & Dave asked people the length and breadth of the country what their favourite TV show opening sequence is, and the suggestions that came flooding in whipped us straight down memory lane.

We couldn't leave this off our list or else Dermot Whelan would beat us up, although he has a point, it's a great one!

He might have been the Prince of Bel Air, but he's the king of TV themes.

#CarrieBradshawForever

Who could forget the ride that is George Clooney appearing during this whopper tune?

And no list would be complete without this Craggy Island belter.

Playing this in the cold light of day in 2017 whips us straight back to 2004, a simpler time when Big Brother parties were a thing and this was the sound of your Friday night.

"I'm no superman"

The running. Oh all the running.

Breaking Bad got a heap of love, and let's face it with the smoke and chemical symbols and that music, this is one of the best.

But this tune and the clever inside-out world of Game of Thrones is nearly impossible to beat.

The only thing that comes close to it has to be the iconic opening sequence to one of the best TV shows to ever grace our screens, The Sopranos.

Other suggestions included:

Starsky and Hutch

Big Little Lies

Miami Vice

True Detective

Knight Rider

The Wire (all seasons!)

Coronation Street

Home And Away

Match of the Day