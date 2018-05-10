Ireland's Funniest Misheard Song Lyrics
Yesterday I played Wes Alane "Tall Man In Tallaght" and listeners got a real kick out of that first line. So today, we discussed misheard song lyrics. Massive reaction to this!
- “Good Morning Paula. For a long time I thought Elbow were singing Build a Rocking Horse, not Build a Rocket Boys!” - Paul in Maynooth
- “Paula my aunt thought that Enya’s song Sail Away was actually Save the Whales.” - Adrian from the beautiful town of Portumna
- “I used to think that Van Morrison used to sing Hey there amigo, as opposed to Hey where did we go in Brown Eyed Girl!” - Matt
- “Hi Paula. I heard my wife sing along to maniac 2000: she's a maniac a maniac but we love her!”
- “Morning Paula, a little while ago when Feels by Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry came out, my mam used to sing don't be afraid to catch fish instead of don't be afraid to catch feels!”
- “Paula for longer than I care to remember I thought the lyrics in Gala's Freed from Desire were my love has got no money, he's got his dungarees! The song makes way more sense now!” - Karl in Wicklow
- “My mam always thought Heya by Outkast said Shake it like a bowl of Rice Crispies!”
- “Morning Paula. My moment of misheard song lyrics was the song Ciao Adio I'm done. For weeks I thought she was singing Shower the Horse I’m done. I used assume she was a very organised equine owner!” - Sean in Tralee
- “Morning Paula a girl I used to work with always thought Bette Davis Eyes was she's got better days besides!”
- “Hey, I always thought the Venga Boys song we’re going to Ibiza was we’re going to eat pizza!” – Anthony in Lucan
- “Second verse of Meatleaf’s Bat out of Hell silver black phantom bike - I always misheard as Cilla Black fan on a bike!”
- “Dancing bean feel the meat on the tambourine – Abba!
- “Duffy singing Mercy. My wife thought she was begging for bird seed!”
- “Hey Paula a few months back one of my friends sent me a meme about Bon Jovi's living on a prayer and now it's all I can think of when I hear it, whoa we're half way there, whoa lemon and a pear!”
- “Bon Jovi – it doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not”
- “My da used to think that the line from KLF justified and ancient, fishing in the rivers of life was actually, pishing in the rivers of life!” - Dermot
- “How could we forget Paul Simon - as if I never noticed how she brushed her hair... AND FARTED (from her forehead)”
- “Paula Bon Jovi also Tommy used to work on the Dart!” - Janet in Sligo
- Paula, until very recently I thought David Gray was singing this year’s love in Italy” - Daft Dave in Kildare
- “Paula my lady thought the men at work song was he gave me a bite of his sandwich, not a Vegemite sandwich!”
- “Hi Paula. My mother used to think that Brimful of Ashe by corner shop was actually Grapefruit and Rasher!” - Graham in Tipp
- “Billy Joel - We didn’t start the fire! It was always burning said the worst attorney. Yep!”