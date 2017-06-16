This morning, like most Fridays, I was giddy for the weekend. So when this text came in, it really made me laugh:

Hi there, great show! Could you say hello to Hair Spray Head and Fatboyslim from the Ryan Bros lads?!

Hair Spray Head! Nicknames are everywhere and seem to be particularly rampant among Irish men – I don’t even know some of my other half’s friends’ real names.

I’m not the only one – we got a huge reaction to this and some of these are really, really funny!

“Mine is Apples.” - Mark Appleby

“Paula I used to be chubby. Friends called me Avocado because I was the "good kind" of fat!”

“People called me Tripod. I’m not sure why.” – hmm, likely

“Hey Paula. I was called Danger Mouse after the cartoon. Played gaahh when I was a kid. Apparently wasn't a bad little forward.”

“Morning Sweet P. I had a friend we called the Bungalow, unfortunately he had nothing up stairs. Love the show!” – DJ in the chilled rig

“I know a bloke and his nickname is Cabbage because of the big cabbage head on him. He has a little brother as well so his nickname is Sprout! Dave

“Paula I knew a Guard who was so lazy, his nickname was Eternal Flame because he never went out!” – Will via Snapchat

“Man in Carlow called Pot holes. You have to avoid him. Also I have a mate called Pumpkin.” - Ken

“I know a fella whose nickname is the Drill Bit. If u look up the definition of drill bit in a dictionary it means a boring tool.”

“I was called Morris because I was a good minor!” – Sean in Limerick

“Morning Paula I’m called Jim Bob (real name Andy.) I got it at rugby as I was new and a lad didnt know my name. It stuck!”

“My nickname was Canoe because one of the lads robbed all our shoes and put them in a plunge pool. All the others sank but mine floated!”

“Hi. I've a friend called Baghdad Dave. He tells all the ladies he got it from being in the army and fighting in Baghdad. Actually, he had a bag in school bought for him by his dad. Bag-dad!”

“Paula, up to the Leaving cert., my (school) nickname was Cock. My last name is Roach.”

“Paula, I know a family where dad is Spud, eldest son is Chip and youngest is Skin.” - Nick on the way to Dublin

“Paula my nickname is The Stag - not sure if it's after the politician or because of my male attributes” - Emmet In cavan'

“Morning Paula I was called Stones and my cousin was called Pebbles. Why you ask? Well our dads worked in a quarry. 41 now and still get called it. Tell ya what would help - a MacSweeney Beanie to cover my head when I hang it in shame so I won't be recognised?! Love the show!”

“I know a man called Gerry Campbell - they call him Soup and his son is Cuppa Soup!”

“Morning Paula, I have the unfortunate nickname Hairy Mick due to having long hair in my teens and early 20s. It stuck like glue even though I'm now almost 40 and going bald!” - Mick in Laois.

“Hey Paula, a guy I know, his nickname is Star and his son is known as Twinkle (as in little star)!” - Ger in Offaly

“Hi Paula. Heard of a guy who was to do a parachute jump and land on the beach. He missed, landed in the sea and has been called Miss Ireland ever since!” - Tadgh

“Hi Paula, I used to work with a guy who was missing part of his ear. He was nicknamed 18 months... ear and a half!!”

“Knew a guy called Ryan. The teacher once said 'hey you Ryan' and since then he is called Piss!”

“Paula there’s a fella in Athlone who is called Chipper. His last name is Curry!” - Flicker on Snapchat

“There's a postman in Kerry and his son is the image of him . They call the son STAMP!! Have a good weekend Paula !” - Al

“Hi Paula, I used to be called Delooney in school - I think I was a bit mad. My surname is Delaney!

“I knew a guy in cork called Chilli.....his dad's name was Con Carney ha!”

“Paula, my friend’s nickname is Fish, because of her surname - Salmon. Her younger sister was therefore given the nickname Guppie!” - Fiona

“When I was young, a lad that used to drink with us would always wait to see if he could get out of buying his round. We called him Crime, cos crime doesn't pay. Cheers!” - Pat in Carlow.

“I know a guy called Biscuit and his son is called Crumbs!” – Regards, Bernard

“Best ones ever! This lad was called Rhubarb cause he was tall and skinny, so when his 2 younger brothers came of age they called them......Custard and Jelly!”

“Hi P. My brother in law's name is Frank but he is known as Stein!”

“Worked with a notorious spoofer who called Seanie Stories. His baby brother started in the same line of work and was instantly christened Short Stories!” - Anthony in cork

“Hi Paula years ago drinking a cuppa tea in a mates house and the handle broke off. The cup landed on my lap and ever since, I’m known as Scaldy Balls.” - Steve in Dublin

“Hi Paula went to school with a guy who was so small and skinny and every time we played football he got injured. We called him Killer!”

“Paula, I heard of a fella called Pierce Boyle - his nickname was Lance!” -Jacqui in Cobh

“Hi P, there is a man in Waterford called Mickey The Bush. His son is The Shrub and his wife The Briar. He is sound out! - Willie