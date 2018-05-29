Fergal asked his listeners to tell us all their favourite spots to enjoy the sun that's kissing the country at the moment.

Ireland, you're some ride!

'Blackrock near Dundalk. Beautiful village, beach, views of Cooley mountains.Best pub in Ireland, Uncle Toms Cabin'

'Tonelagee lake in the Wicklow mountains. Shaped like a Love heart and all '

'Drumshanbo fab new boardwalk and the Joe Mooney summer school in July'

'ENNISCRONE CO.SLIGO!!! THE PUBS AND HOTELS HAVE AWARDS AND THE BEACH!!!'

'Ferg, if ye're looking for true hidden gems you shouldn't miss Ballymahon in Longford. Bang in the centre of the country, 15 mins to Athlone, Mullingar and Longford. An hour from Galway and Dublin. Historic and beautiful village, Ireland's widest street with a strong tradition in literature and music. On the banks if the Inny river with the royal canal flowing through and 5 mins from Lough Ree it's a hotbed for angling and watersports. The town has a new reputation for fine dining with many award winning restaurants. The local forests have miles of beautiful walks and are about to become home to Ireland's first Centre Parcs resort. 3 miles from the town is the Corlea trackway centre, where Europe's oldest intact timber roadway was discovered in a bog, over 2000 years old. Come check us out! Or see Ballymahondaily Twitter blog for images of the area. Sean Clancy'

'Ferg, Belmullet in this weather is class, here’s an aerial photo of it, in particular Doohoma/Roy brachial is amazing and a hidden gem . Trevor'

'White strand in Co.Clare is beautiful. Just a little down the road from Miltown '

'Inch Beach, Kerry. Enough said!'

This lad has the right idea though...

'Patrick ‘THE SCALLIONATER’ Kelly – Sometimes on a hot day the best place is in your car'!