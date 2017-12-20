The hashtag #TweetYourUnpopularOpinions has been doing the rounds on Twitter, and it's fascinating what some people like and don't like - and are afraid to say. Some people don't like dogs. I don't like dogs. I'm not a monster, I have just never cared for dogs. Would people be as outraged if I said I didn't like parrots? Probably not, but people adore their canine pals - and rightly so, if you're going to own one (which I never will.)

Anyway - I put it to the listeners of the Early Breakfast this morning... Trump lovers, coffee Rose lovers and Beatles haters (!) - they're all here:

Have a look:

“Paula I don't like Fairytale of New York”

“I think OAPs should be made to take a driving test every year. Oh and while we’re at it ban all tractors too!” - P in Kilkenny

“Hi Paula, I don't like Christmas. It s our busiest time of year being a self employed couriers. It’s so stressful and I can’t enjoy the build up!”

“I dont think Ed Sheeran is talented. And Michael Buble is just a good karoke singer. And Nathan Carter is so cliched and boring he should come with a warning!”

“Hi Paula The Beatles! What's that all about! I can't stand them. Rubbish!”

“I hate children’s carol services!!! Hate them”

“I like Donald Trump. Len. Unpopular opinions!”

“Hi Paula, my unpopular opinion is to ban all religions in any shape or form, the sooner the better!”

“I hate new born babies. They cry a lot, poo way too much and all look the same!” - Tony from Tullow

“Hey Paula. I love most music from old school hip hop too hardcore metal but I absolutely DESPISE The Coronas. I actually switch stations when they on and switch back when I know their tripe is over. Every song is the same. #unpopularopinion”

“I HATE feet & as far as I'm concerned flip flops and sandals should be banned!” - Andy

“Watched Pulp Fiction for first time a few months ago and it was a load of me balls.”

“Paula I hate tattoos, especially on girls. Just hate them all really. Love Ed Sheeran but hate his tattoos!”

“I HATE HATE HATE oasis. Totally overrated. And I DON'T CARE if Liam and Noel are talking or not talking. AAAAHHH. Thanks Paula I feel better now.” - Tj in tipp. Happy Christmas

“Hi Paula, I absolutely hate ice cream, sweets, chocolate, cakes or any desserts. I just always have, even as a child....” - Ollie from Wexford

“My unpopular opinion is, I love all coffee sweets!” - Dave

“I think dog owners are obnoxious tools. Dogs are dogs, not kids! They are the bane of my life.” - Postman T

“Hi Paula. My unpopular opinion is I can’t stand James McClean. All the effort in the world can’t take away from the fact he’s not very good.”

“Paula I'm going to come out and say I hate tea. It's absolutely stomach churning!” - Daniel in Wicklow

“I hate Beyoncé grrrrr overrated!” - Tom Belfast

“GAA. I hate it - hurling football all drive me crazy!”

“Hi Paula, this will be the first time I have ever confessed to this... I hate children. Can't stand them. Good, bold, doesn’t matter. I have zero time for them. There, I said it. From the grumpy Fish monger. Merry Xmas!”

“Hi Paula I also hate Ed Sheeran! The worst thing is my other half bought me tickets for his Phoenix Park gigs!”

“Merry Christmas sweetpea - I'm vegetarian and hold firmly to the opinion that aubergines are the devils own invention - they have the taste and texture of boiled slugs though I'll admit that's not empirically tested. Not a popular view in my vegetarian circles!” - Annemarie in Athenry

“Detest the charity collectors when they ambush you coming out of a local shop, grrrr!” - KB BETTYSTOWN

“Paula I can't stand Sam smith he's sounds like a chicken being squeezed!”

“Hi Paula. I hate Niall Horan. Don't get the fuss and think his music is absolute dross. In fact I'd extend that to all the lads from One Direction!”

“Niall Horan isn’t that bad. Or Harry Styles. Both have a bit of talent. Now that would be an unpopular thing to say in front of my peers!” - Ed

“Hey Paula, I cannot stand that horrible corporate anthem Ireland’s Call. This country has one national anthem. and it’s not that muck. Nothing boils my blood more. If players have a problem with the anthem don’t play for this country!! Feel better now thanks great show!” - Joe on the way to Cork

“Hi Paula. Firstly I’m a woman. But I think a lot of women especially those doing school runs can’t drive. They park anywhere. Most can’t use indicators and can’t park those stupid people carriers they insist on driving!” - Sharon

“It's great to have you back Paula! Never one to shy away from the big important stuff! The Rolling Stones are the most overrated band in the history of the world! They have about 1 halfway decent song and here they still are decades later creaking along. I think you've kickstarted the Ed Sheehan backlash- it was bound to happen sooner or later- he's a muppet! Love you!” - Clare, Finglas

“Hey Paula, I absolutely hate when I go food shopping and there’s packers at the counters. Please let me pack my own food! Merry Christmas!” - Emily listening in Telford UK

“Flashing and/or multicoloured Christmas lights... can't cope!”

“Paula, I hate how PC the world has come. I hate Ireland’s Call. I hate that Audi, BMW, Mercedes drivers can drive through red lights. WOW. That feels GOOD!” - Paddy Galway

“Bandwagon feminists boil my blood. No issue where there’s genuine inequality and correcting that, but some stuff feminists get their knickers in a twist over is ridiculous. Where’s the campaign for more male midwives - or sorry should they be called midspouses now?!” - Marty in Tipp

“I hate boxsets - in fact I hate TV. The idea of sitting down for hours watching a box irritates me!” - Dermot in Wexford

“Right u asked for it. Dogs, cats, fluffy bunny rabbits! All incontinent creatures...Christmas songs and jumpers, grow up! False wishes of a happy Christmas!” – Niall Wexford

“Paula I hate those crap Snapchat filters and ALL FILTERS. Then people say ye look great hun. They reply amazing what a bitta make up can do. NO ITS NOT you're feckin filtered to the last. Like, why do people lie about their appearance? And people who know them know that they really DON'T look like that! Grrrr!” - Emma in Ardee. X