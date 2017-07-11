A story doing the rounds this morning is of a man in the US who proposed just after being arrested. The police even uncuffed him long enough to get the ring out of his pocket. His other half said yes, just before he was carted off to the can.

This, I mused, was probably the most unromantic proposal ever. Nope!

Some of the stories below make for much better stories than the staged Kodak moments (or those staged viral videos, argh!)

Take a bow Early Breakfast listeners - you are an unromantic and brilliant bunch!

Paula,I got engaged on the toilet. I had just come home from the night-shift. I had flowers and set the table up for a romantic breakfast with the ring tied to the flowers. I needed the toilet and ran quickly but my girlfriend woke up and came down to see me. She ended up seeing the flowers and THEN noticed the ring so I then had to say the words - those 4 words! - while sitting on the toilet!"

“Paula this is one of those a friend of a friend stories but I’m assured it’s true. He composed a lengthy email, which included numerous charts highlighting the financially sound nature of the marriage as well as various other things. Never once mentioning that he loved her and just ending it with "I await your approval." They’re now married! My friend was at their wedding!”

“Talking of un romantic proposals? My now-wife and I were away in Clare for a few days and the weather had been crap, but on our second last day we woke up to sunshine so we headed for The Cliffs of Moher. We went to the top of the tower and we were overlooking the ocean and were finally alone so I took out the ring and was just about to propose when up came a stupid American tourist. I got embarrassed, jumped up, stuck the box in her hand and said stick that on if ya like. Thankfully she did.” - Niall in Wicklow

“Hi Paula. We went looking at rings a couple of years ago. She saw one she liked so I handed her my card and waited outside while she paid!” – Lenny#

“My cousin's fiancé proposed over Facebook. Surely nothing can be worse than that?”

“My mam and dad were driving around France on holidays when my dad reached into his pocket and pulled out the ring and put it my mam's hand and said "take it.". He didn't even take his eyes off the road. They've been happily married for 34 years!”

“Morning Paula, I think you stop your search already.. I threw the engagement ring at my (then) girlfriend the day before I was planning to get engaged to her. She was at me all that day, wondering what was up with me, why did I seem on edge etc.; and you know yourself, no woman takes "Nothing" as an answer. So things got more edgy until I ended up firing the ring at her saying "I have an important decision to make”" We're 6 years married this month!” - Seanie

“Hi Paula talking about engagement disasters I was planning to ask my partner on Christmas morning a few years ago.I was collecting the in-laws in Dublin and on my way home my partner rang me and asked me to drop into the play-barn on my way home as she was there with our daughters. So I was sitting in there, chatting away as my then 3 year came over and put her hand in my pocket and took the ring! She ran for the ball pool I cacked myself thinking she would lose it and as I ran after her, she went out the back entrance and back to her mammy. She handed her the box so I had to ask her in the play-barn to marry me!”

“Paula, a fella I know got his girlfriend a diamond ring as a birthday present, not intending any larger message. She unwrapped it and said, "Oh, of course I will!" He went through with it rather than have to explain it was just a present. They’re still together!”

“Paula, I avoided proposing as long as I could. I was working abroad and then one day on Skype my now wife said well are you gonna marry me or not? To which I replied I suppose so. 6 months later we got married” - Bryan in Laois

“Paula. My dad can win this. It was St. Stephen’s Night, 40 years ago in a crowded pub. Dad had the ring all wrapped up like a Christmas present. He gave it to my mum and told her to open it in the bathroom. She did. Anyway, she came out excited, but dad nowhere to be seen. He had met some friends in the meantime and moved onto a different pub. She searched for him for a couple of hours to no avail before returning home, alone. She's still bitter about it, dad finds it hilarious!” - Shane in Mayo

“My husband proposed in Killarney park while having a picnic. Long story short - we got up to celebrate in the local Thai restaurant. On the way to the car I found 3 ticks stuck to me and he had 4! Panicked, went home to make sure we took them all out. Now I’m pregnant with our second baby. Planning to marry next year!” – Anna

“I proposed to win an argument.”

“Least romantic story ever. New Years Eve, 2010. We were at a bar and after we kissed at midnight I just sort of blurted out MARRY ME. She smiled and said cool.”

“Ten years ago I got proposed to in a supermarket between the deodorant aisle and the crisps aisle. We never got married. We broke up a year later.”

“I didn't get a proposal, I got an agreement after a discussion. We're still married. It's been 28 years!”

“Very unromantic. At one point when we were living together one of us just up and said "you know, we should get married at some point". So we got married!” – Jim in Cork

“I proposed to my now wife after she got off a 23 hour flight she said just let me sleep!”

“Myself and my now wife got engaged at Cinderella castle in Euro Disney I was wearing a Barcelona track suit!”

“Paula I proposed in hospital bed after knee surgery. Then I broke my arm and ankle the day before the wedding. Wheelchair for the wedding and honeymoon cancelled for surgery.”