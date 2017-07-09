Business and Culture were combined once again on this week's Sunday Business Show.

A few months back we discussed the business of theater but this time around it was a morning for the Opera.

The Arts Council have announced this week that they will be opening a new Opera company –Wide Open Opera.

Arts Council announces major new opera partnership between @wideopenopera and @OperaIE. https://t.co/81lDm9GcYg — Arts Council Ireland (@artscouncil_ie) July 3, 2017

Coming from a merger between the current Opera Theatre Company and Wide Open Opera the new company will join forces and will be presenting their first production in 2018.

Fergud Sheil, Artistic Director of Wide Open Opera joined Team SBS to discuss the Opera business and what the new company will mean for Ireland.

Find out more about Wide Open Opera by listening back to the podcast and checking out their website via the following link: http://www.wideopenopera.ie/