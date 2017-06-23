Irish Axe Throwing Team Absolutely Nailed It At Championships
This year was the first time an Irish team ever entered an axe throwing competition and you know what? We're not half bad at it!
The team from Wicklow who only came together 9 months ago, travelled to Germany last weekend to compete against accomplished teams from Sweden, Canada, Russia and more.
The genius Germans have designed a pendulum target. So much fun to throw on. I managed to hit a bullseye first try.
