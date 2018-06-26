So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming over to see us next month. Their official itinerary was released today and includes trips to see Michael D, Leo Varadkar and The Book of Kells.

All lovely, however we thought on the Fergal D'Arcy show that their trip should include a bit of craic. Here's what you suggested.

1. Coppers, Dublin

"Lads, no tour to Dublin is complete without a trip to Coppers....c'monnnnn. sure they're young and hip, they need a good dance to the 5ive megamix"

2. Dingle, Co Kerry

"Send them down to Dingle for a sesh and a trip with Funghi"

3. Malin Head, Donegal

"Send them up to Donegal to check out where they filmed star wars and then an old nighter on the bog"

4. Spanish Arch, Galway

"They should go and see the Spanish Arch in Galway and then hit Shop Street for a pub crawl"

5. Dungarven, Co Waterford

"Down to Waterford for a go on the Greenway cycle path and go on the lash in Dungarven"

6. Longitude, Dublin

"Lads get them to hang on for Longitude...I'm sure Harry would be well up for a festival."