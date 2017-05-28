Irvine Welsh will always have a hard-man image -- it’s impossible not to when you’ve penned the iconic 1993 novel Trainspotting, the novel that launched his career and, via the subsequent film, made the names of actors including Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller.

But in person, Irvine is a very chatty and amiable sort, as likely to enthuse about his new favourite restaurant in Dublin (Hang Dai since you ask) as recall his days partying too hard and getting dangerously wasted in Edinburgh in Scotland.

When it comes to music, there was little doubt about where Irvine would go for his first track: Iggy Pop’s Lust for Life was a lynchpin song in the original Trainspotting soundtrack and it pops up again -- in a remixed version by the Prodigy -- in the new T2: Trainspotting film, the sequel to Trainspotting which is being released on DVD this week.

Iggy and Irvine, who lives in Chicago, are good mates -- in fact, Irvine recalls, he was persuaded to buy Iggy a pair of trainers recently, when Iggy gave his to a homeless man. “I met him in Coconut Grove for a coffee and I noticed he had bare shoes as well as a bare chest,” Irvine said on the show. When it started to rain, Iggy persuaded him to go buy him trainers. “I hope he still has them,” Irvine said, with a grin.

Aside from sorting out footwear issues for rock stars, Irvine regularly encounters another problem as a result of his celebrity -- his fans keep trying to give him drugs, even though he’s pretty clean-living these days and well acquainted with the gym.

“It’s very kind on one level,” Irvine said. “But I’d go back to the hotel and wake up with stuff in my pockets and I’m getting a plane or a train somewhere else. And you have to go through security. And nobody’s going to believe me -- this is the guy who wrote Trainspotting. I’d have to spend a lot of time, heartbroken, flushing drugs into the toilet.”

Listen back to the show in full below:

