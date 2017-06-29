The oldest offspring of The Beckhams has unwittingly caused a stir online after releasing his own book of photographs called 'What I See - Brooklyn Beckham'

Is this just another rich kid getting ahead cos he's privileged? Or is this something he really loves and wants to share with fans, better than a vacuous spoilt brat doing nothing?

Look at him. He's genuinely delighted with himself:

Look what just arrived... so excited #whatisee is finally here. Can't wait to meet some of you next week at signings, who's coming? A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

It's ironic and maybe appropriate that someone who has spent his whole life on the receiving end of a pap now aspires to be one.

However, it's not surprising that he has chosen this career as he is a prolific Instagrammer regularly posting photos and videos to his 10 million plus followers.

This tweet was posted by an Arts Editor who didn't pull any punches when criticising his book and upcoming tour and exhibition.

Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions pic.twitter.com/012PeCcED4 — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) June 23, 2017

Some people agreed and made this point:

Imagine being working class 18-year-old with extraordinary talent for photography & seeing out of focus gets you publisher if you're famous https://t.co/nbPJqwbEqD — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) June 23, 2017

Others said he was given a book deal because of his status and not his talent:

Hahahahahaha this is such a prime example of no matter how shite you are, if you're rich and famous you can do pretty much anything https://t.co/eEQpYb5leh — Elliott. (@ElliottJones14) June 24, 2017

But, many then came to his defence with a pretty valid reason:

Just read a thread pisstaking Brooklyn Beckham's book deal. The kid's not smacked off his tits & enjoys a creative outlet. That's good by me — Susie Verrill (@susiejverrill) June 23, 2017

These are our favourite responses to some of the snideyness:

yeah, stop being so negative — goodwroter (@goodwroter) June 23, 2017

What do you think? You can contact the show anytime on al@todayfm.com