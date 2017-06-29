It seems he can't win.

The oldest offspring of The Beckhams has unwittingly caused a stir online after releasing his own book of photographs called 'What I See - Brooklyn Beckham'

Is this just another rich kid getting ahead cos he's privileged? Or is this something he really loves and wants to share with fans, better than a vacuous spoilt brat doing nothing?

Look at him. He's genuinely delighted with himself:

 

It's ironic and maybe appropriate that someone who has spent his whole life on the receiving end of a pap now aspires to be one.

However, it's not surprising that he has chosen this career as he is a prolific Instagrammer regularly posting photos and videos to his 10 million plus followers.

This tweet was posted by an Arts Editor who didn't pull any punches when criticising his book and upcoming tour and exhibition.

 

Some people agreed and made this point:

 

Others said he was given a book deal because of his status and not his talent:

 

But, many then came to his defence with a pretty valid reason:

 

These are our favourite responses to some of the snideyness:

