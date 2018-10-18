Over in the UK The Woodland Trust are running a 'Tree of the Year' competition to try and get people to engage with trees around the country. Because, who doesn't love a good tree?

One of the finalists is called 'Nellie's Tree', which was planted over 100 years ago. It's based in Leeds and was formed by a man called Vic Stead who planted three beech saplings so that they would grow in an 'N' shape. The woman he was trying to 'woo' was called Nelly. It worked, as the couple married and the tree is now a popular site for proposals.

So sweet. Gwan Nellie's Tree!