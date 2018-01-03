Would you feel uncomfortable or mildly amused?

Ivan Marcovich is one on the founders of The Stiff Upper Lip Society, and this Sunday they are organising the No Trousers Tube Ride – an annual event where passengers discard their pants!

Could you imagine this happening in Ireland?



Funny craic or just pants?



Muireann spoke to Ivan (who thinks she should become the No Trousers Ambassador in Ireland!)

Ivan says that it is all clean fun just defying a few conventions and they have also had families joining in for the clean fun!