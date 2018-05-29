Good morning Dermot and Dave,

Yes, I have gone old school and decided to write a letter to ye instead of using social media-Noni would be proud as a fellow Limerick woman.

I listen to your show every morning while at work and I think it’s the best platform to bring this topic up and get people talking about relationships, or lack therof amongst Irish singles at the moment.

To put things in context, I’m female, in my 30s, heterosexual and I’ve been single for a little over a year. I have a good job; have my own house and a wide circle of family and friends. Recently, I ventured back into the dating world after four years. I’ve tried nights out, clubs and the dreaded online adventure...and my question is... what is going on with our generation and the one behind us?

The online world has turned dating into a supermarket of epic proportions-if you pick a flawed one you can always go back to find another. If I hear the word ‘settle’ or the term ‘I’m not going to settle’ once more, I think I’ll slap someone-where has this belief come from that we are perfect?

Old school dating is absolutely lost. Intimate pictures and hook ups are the way to go apparently. If you get annoyed at either of these things, you’re a prude. If you have a photograph on your dating profile that might have the tiniest suggestion of a boob-men feel that they can ask you what cup size you are and much cruder things than that.

In my eyes, we are all equal, in gender, race and social standing etc. But now there’s an undercurrent the females shouldn’t need males in their life to be happy. It’s almost like we show weakness by admitting we need someone in our lives. I both NEED and WANT a partner in life, for love and companionship and special moments to share throughout our lives, whether it’s as boring as a night in, sharing a lap blanket in the car or going to a wedding.

I’ve stopped online dating, it’s not for everyone and it most definitely plays with your mental health. I’ve read about, and experienced, ghosting, zombieing, bread crumbing and gaslighting...and now they’re not new Kama Sutra positions. They’re terms used to explain ‘unexplainable’ behaviour after dates but why do those things need to be invented?

I think what’s going on in the dating world right now is an epidemic and it’s impacting on so many people right now.

I’d love to hear what you think about this and from other people who I am absolutely positive are in the exact same position as I am.

C x