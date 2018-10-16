Our Dave Moore is a man who is on top of every trend in the world.

In the past number of months he introduced 'Baby Shark' to Today FM listeners and since then we've not been able to get the song out of our heads.

Now Dave has found the newest ear worm that is going viral in Russia, by a band called Little Big. It's called Skibidi and has basically taken Scatman to a whole new level.

Also mentioned in Dave's world today was the cute sound that a baby Otter eating food.

Be prepared, once you watch this video, you'll probably want to buy an Otter.