Paul in Dublin needs our help.

His late mother had what could be Ireland's biggest egg cup collection.

Paul explains: My mother collected egg cups and ornamental eggs for years (but she never ate eggs). The last time i had asked her how many were in the collection I think she said 1500, it could be more.

They vary from the inexpensive to the quite valuable and they make for an incredible display.

Since she passed away, they've stayed in the family home, but now, the time has come to let them go to a new home.

Paul promised his mother that they'd never sell them and that they'd keep them all together.

So if you have a space that needs some filling with some incredible egg cups...get in touch with us now!