It's the most wonderful time of the year...

The time where countless of Irish households dig out the tack and decorate their homes with the foil decorations and silver tinsel.

Muireann spotted this rave-manger at a friend's house over the weekend.

Every household in Ireland needs one of these! 🇮🇪 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/pBS5lch1yv — Today FM (@TodayFM) December 4, 2017

Is that Ireland's tackiest Christmas decoration?