The 4th and 5th of May 1997. Two days in Ireland when the country became obsessed with snooker.

Ken Doherty from Ranelagh in Dublin had reached the World Snooker Final against Stephen Hendry, who was going for a sixth world title in a row.

With the country watching every ball potted, Ken got over the line with a 18-12 victory. Irish sport had a new hero!

On his arrival home to Dublin, Ken got an open top bus through the capital to his beloved Ranelagh and even found the time to pose for photos with a local refreshment!

As it's the twenty year anniversary of his win this week, Ken joined Hector to talk all about the 97 final, his stint as a chef on The Restaurant & the recent loss of his Mum.

Have a listen here for the full interview: