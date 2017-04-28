Another week, another stellar line up for the Graham Norton Show.

It's set to be a very Hollywood show tonight with oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer joining Graham on the couch to chat about their new movie, Snatched.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom will also be on to talk about his new film Unlocked and Star Wars actor John Boyega will be there too.

And for all you Eurovision fans out there, X Factor contestant Lucie Jones will perform Never Give Up On You.

It's the UK Eurovision entry, let's see if her performance is 12-point worthy.