We all have that one friend who prefers cats to dogs, and usually we're pretty upset by it. But not today people, because it's International Cat Day. Yes, that's a thing.

We asked you to help us celebrate our furry friends and you came through. John sent us this story of Fluffy and Shadow:

These kittens' mom and Fluffy the dog were best friends. The mom got hit by a car and fractured her pelvis, so Fluffy started minding the kittens. She produced milk for them, even though she never had puppies herself. 🐱🐶



John sent this in and now we need some tissues 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/jBMVxGzTWm — Today FM (@TodayFM) August 8, 2018

We're not crying, we promise... Here Fluffy is again, snuggling up to Niro, Jairo and Oreo.

But they're not the only ones. Plenty of you helped us support the often underappreciated feline and we fell in love with each and every one of them.

Lorna sent in these snaps of her fur family. They fill her life with love and her house and clothes with a variety of different colour car hair.

Anne shared a photo of Juno and Mallen with us, saying happy International Cat Day from the comfort of the bed.

This little dude is called Tarzan and he's over the MEOOWN (sorry) that it's International Cat Day.

This little guy is taking a well earned day off on his tiny cat arm chair.

Martina says these two are inseparable.

Suffice to say, we're really enjoying worshiping cats like the kings they are today