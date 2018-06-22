Let's face it- it's probably the best day of the year, it's National 'Bring Your Dog To Work' Day!

Claire B was filling in for Ferg today and we asked you guys to send us in pictures of your doggos- either at work with you or just generally being adorable. Here they are in no particular order:

Yogi the Saint Bernard,Bear the Newfoundland & Boo Boo the Bernese Mountain.

Owner says would "Put a smile on anyone's face".

Polly, Bear and Sparky.

Owner says "Sparky our Jack Russell is most definitely the boss"

Loki the Alsatian.

Owner Jade in Kilkenny says "My lady Loki would be perfect in the office as you can see her research skills and coffee break chat pose is second to none!🙌🐺😂😍"

Lucky the Bison Frise.

Owner says: "This little dude increases staff morale, productivity and improves communication between staff!! We actually speak to each other in the office since Alfie came on board 😉

Lucky the Labrador.

Owner Dezzie says: "Lucky called in to limerick fire station today to visit me"

Jake & Bailey the Beagles.

Owner Darryl says: "Jake is 10 and Bailey is 2 so they really bounce off each other- would be great craic and company in the workplace"

Harry 'Houdini'.

Owner Alison says "Harry likes to escape at all costs when I leave the door open. All the kids in the area have to chase him"

Can someone get onto Leo about making office dogs a permanent thing?!