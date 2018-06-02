We're over the moon to announce the Best Family Restaurants in Ireland as voted by Weekend Breakfast Show Listeners!

A few weeks ago we put it out on the airwaves - where are the best places in Ireland to take the whole family (smallies included) out for dinner.

Places where by all ages are welcome, no-one is shooting you darting looks if your toddler is having a tantrum, the services is brilliant, the food is outstanding and the small touches really mattered.

We made up a shortlist....

Shortlist:

Momo’s in Waterford City - Co Waterford

Market Lane in Cork City - Co Cork

The Glebe Gardens - Baltimore - Co Cork

The Yummy Cafe Market Tralee, Co Kerry

The Dough Bro’s - Galway City - Co Galway

The Townhouse Cafe - Dublin 2 - Co Dublin

TONS of votes came in! And the results are here... we are crowning THE YUMMY CAFE MARKEY as THE Best Family Restaurant in Ireland

Owned by husband and wife Ken and Eimear Tobin, the cafe is nestled in the heart of Tralee in Co. Kerry!

The Yummy Cafe Market prides themselves on friendly service and wholesome food which create the unique atmosphere of the restaurant.

They have a Toddlers Corner - the corner occupies the little ones while customers can relax and get some Me Time!!

Congratulations to The Yummy Cafe Market and thanks to all who voted for Weekend Breakfast's Best Family Friendly Restaurant!