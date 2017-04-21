We wouldn't know what to do with ourselves on a Friday night without Graham Norton.

And this week it's going to be a very Irish affair as Mrs Brown actor, and all-round legend Brendan O'Carroll, will be joining Graham on the red couch tonight.

Harry Styles will also be joining them to talk about his new movie Dunkirk and he'll perform his new single Sign of the Times.

Rob Brydon will be on to chat about his brilliant new series The Trip to Spain, which he stars in with funny man Steve Coogan.