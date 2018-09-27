Last night on The Late Late Show, James Corden took a moment to celebrate a song that has gripped the world, a song that has wormed its way into our eardrums and has achieved over 2 billion You Tube views.

With just a grand piano and the help of Sophie Turner and Josh Groban, James performs a definitive rendition of the global phenomenon that is, Baby Shark.

Making a most fabulous entrance, Sophie Turner takes on Mommy Shark and Josh Groban plays Daddy Shark with James as their Baby Shark in this super classy, sophisticated version.

Check out the full video here:

