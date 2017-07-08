"I don't think anyone was expecting it. But I have things in my heads that I wanted to make, and I wanted to make it."

When James Vincent McMorrow arrived in to play his favourite tracks on Songs in the Key of Life, he had to start with an explanation -- revealing why he decided to release a new album, True Care, so soon after his last record We Move, which came out in September 2016.

"It's simple. Making music is a simple thing," James said. "I've just decided to release a record for people who I know like me."

James grew up in a house of music. "My mom and dad both sing. Everyone had a party piece. My grandmother was a consummate professional. It was standard practice."

One of McMorrow's choices was influenced by his mother -- he picked out Elvis Costello to play on the show because his mother constantly played Costello's album in the house when he was younger -- but he also picked artists who were very personal to him, such as Fiona Apple. "She would probably be my favourite artist on the planet. I can't think of anyone I love more," he said.

Listen back to the show below:

James Vincent McMorrow's Playlist

1. Elvis Costello 'Everyday I Write the Book'

2. Michael Jackson 'Remember the Time'

3. Jeff Buckley 'So Real'

4. Fiona Apple 'The Way Things Are'

5. James Vincent McMorrow 'National'

6. Justin Timberlake 'Like I Love You'

7. Metallica 'Seek and Destroy

8. D'angelo 'Untitled'

9. The National 'Slow Show'

10. At the Drive in 'Cosmonaut'