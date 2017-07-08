"I don't think anyone was expecting it. But I have things in my heads that I wanted to make, and I wanted to make it."
When James Vincent McMorrow arrived in to play his favourite tracks on Songs in the Key of Life, he had to start with an explanation -- revealing why he decided to release a new album, True Care, so soon after his last record We Move, which came out in September 2016.
"It's simple. Making music is a simple thing," James said. "I've just decided to release a record for people who I know like me."
James grew up in a house of music. "My mom and dad both sing. Everyone had a party piece. My grandmother was a consummate professional. It was standard practice."
One of McMorrow's choices was influenced by his mother -- he picked out Elvis Costello to play on the show because his mother constantly played Costello's album in the house when he was younger -- but he also picked artists who were very personal to him, such as Fiona Apple. "She would probably be my favourite artist on the planet. I can't think of anyone I love more," he said.
Listen back to the show below:
James Vincent McMorrow's Playlist
1. Elvis Costello 'Everyday I Write the Book'
2. Michael Jackson 'Remember the Time'
3. Jeff Buckley 'So Real'
4. Fiona Apple 'The Way Things Are'
5. James Vincent McMorrow 'National'
6. Justin Timberlake 'Like I Love You'
7. Metallica 'Seek and Destroy
8. D'angelo 'Untitled'
9. The National 'Slow Show'
10. At the Drive in 'Cosmonaut'