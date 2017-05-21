On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall spoke to Rugby legend Jamie Heaslip about tackling the world of business.

Conall spoke to Jamie about what he learned from elite sports and successful businesses, Why and how Jamie chooses the investments he has made, how players deal with the business side of sport, prepare for life after rugby and the direction and growth of rugby globally.

Jamie started off the interview by noting that a career in rugby doesn't last forever and there will surely be a point in the future when he has to hang up the boots.

With this in mind the Leinster man has been actively investing in a variety of businesses over recent years.

Many will know of his investment in The Bridge bar together with fellow rugby stars Rob and Dave Kearney and Sean O'Brien.

As he told Conall when it first came to getting into business he "looked at everything attached to rugby" and with The Bridge being based in Ballsbridge, just down the road from the Aviva stadium it was certainly a good choice.

Some of his other investments included successful businesses such as Urban Volt and Pointy, who have previously featured The Sunday Business Show.

When it asked how he chooses which companies to invest in Heaslip noted that he makes his investments based on the people behind the businesses and like in rugby "the successful ones have really really good teams".

Listen back to the full interview via the podcast bellow.