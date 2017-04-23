

"If you match with somebody, they're supposed to reply!"

It turns out it's not just regular beings who have trouble on Tinder -- on Songs in the Key of Life, bestselling Irish author John Boyne was honest enough to admit that he, too, found dating via social media apps trickier than he might have imagined. While he was living in London a few years ago, Boyne, the author of the millions-selling The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, matched on Tinder with pop singer Will Young -- but sadly Young never got in touch.

"Maybe the 19 messages I sent him was 18 too many," Boyne laughed, using it as an excuse to play 'Leave Right Now' from Will Young on the show. Boyne has a love of melody-driven pop-rock, and his choices reflected that.

"I chose Crowded House because they're a band I've always loved, but also because I have a love of Australia. With Elton John I went to see him in concert about two years ago, outside of London. It was a small venue, only maybe a thousand people there. Just him and the piano. It was unbelievable. And Madonna is up there with Elton for me as one of my lifelong obsessions."

Boyne also spoke about his compelling new novel, The Heart's Invisible Furies, which his father has praised -- well, in a manner of speaking. "My father said it was filthy and scandalous. I'm going to try to get that onto the jacket."