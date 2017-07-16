The Galway Races kicks off on July 31st until August 6th and Hector is going to start proceedings with a live show from The Maldron Hotel, Sandy Road in Galway between 4 and 6pm.

He'll be joined by some very special guests who are in town for the races including one of Ireland's best known jockeys Davy Russell.

Stephanie Rainey will perform live on the show. There'll be spot prizes at the venue, chances for listeners to win big too and loads of fun and surprises!

If you'd like to be in the audience please send an email with your name and contact details to clare.mckenna@todayfm.com and we'll get back to you with all the details.