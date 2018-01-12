We have a long running book club for our Little Readers on Saturday Breakfast so we thought we would start a monthly one on Sundays for our Bigger readers!

We are going to ask a listener to suggest a new book for us to read each month and then ask a few listeners to review it at the end of the month.

So January’s suggestion comes from Fiona O’Brien and she is suggesting that we all pick up a Swedish story by Fredrik Backman 'A Man Called Ove.'

A story of a 59 year old widower Ove Lindahl who lives on his own after his wife passed away. He tries to take his own life but is saved by a new Iranian immigrant family who move into his neighbourhood. It is a heartwarming story of human bonds.

I am going to be reading this and if you want to take it on, join our club and review it in a few weeks time get in touch on 087 4 100 102 or email me personally on alison@todayfm.com

A Man Called Ove is available in all Easons, Dubray books, on kindle and as an audio book but that kinda defeats the purpose!