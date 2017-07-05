Do you want to be leaner than a professional footballer, fitness levels that put you in the same category as top tennis players, professional swimmers and Formula One Drivers?

If the answer is yes you’ll also have to be able to control a three quarters of a ton horse while simultaneously holding a 12 foot long wooden lance and wearing a body armour that weighs 45 kilos!

Jousting is the newest way to keep fit.

You are literally looking at a Knight in shining armour or is that sweating armour...