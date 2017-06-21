The pop superstar popped into Picaderos on Main St. in Maynooth and loved it!

Al spoke to General Manager Martin McMahon about their VIP guest.

He ordered two things off the menu and ate half of each – he said food was delicious and he was very complimentary

The local girl’s school is nearby so they had to shut the doors of the restaurant as the pupils came pouring out of the school!

Martin’s niece came in didn’t know who he was but then suddenly screamed “JUSTIN BIEBER”

Our favourite bit is what Biebs bought after his meal!

He sent the bodyguard off on a special request to a shop next door.