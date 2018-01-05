It’s remarkable how little they’ve changed in 20 years...they look amazing!

Their self-titled debut sold close to 3 million albums worldwide and a million copies in the US alone!

Their first four singles all reached number one in the UK Singles Chart.

They were the official Irish double denim ambassadors and that jig bit in C’est la Vie has been the cause of many wrecked ankle at weddings all over Ireland.

Keavy is literally about to give birth any day now but she still took time out for a chat to Muireann about their 20th Anniversary, touring, and brand new music!