Video Journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh posted this incredible picture taken of Kerry fisherman Patrick Flannery with the huge creature aboard his trawler.

He was caught about 150 miles off the coast of Dingle.

Another Giant Squid landed in Dingle. Only 7th recorded in Ireland in 350 years. Amazingly 4 have been caught by Flannery family! @rtenews pic.twitter.com/1gWBYZr045 — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) July 18, 2017

