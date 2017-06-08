Muireann spoke to Paul McGann, from Master Barber Shop in Kildare Town has employed a rather unusual implement to aid him in his hair cutting.

Like a cross between Edward Scissorhands and Freddie Kruger with a sheep thrown in Paul has become a global sensation after a video and pics (below) appeared of him using the mega scissors.

He's already had over 20 MILLION SHARES online and counting.

One customer is travelling 5,000 miles from Nevada to Kildare just to get a haircut.

He says he has no trouble with young lads sitting still!

Here are the steady hands that hold the biggest flipping scissors in Ireland!

Paul demonstrates the sheep shearing technique: