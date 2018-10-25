Little Readers Book Club
On Saturday Breakfast we love reading, we love new books and most importantly, we want to share that love of reading with our little listeners at home.
So each Saturday morning with the help of Eason we host The Little Readers Book Club whereby we invite a Little Reader on to the show to read a section of their favourite book and to win a hamper full of brand new books.
If you have a Little Reader in your family who you would like to come on air and take part, fill out the form below and we could be in touch soon!<