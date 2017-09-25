Apparently parents tell their children, on average, 3 lies a day. Little baby white lies are essential to keep the peace and well-being...aren’t they?! I asked the listeners of the Early Breakfast and it turns out, I’m right!

“Paula, I tell my kids to stick out their tongue when they’re lying because it turns black. Works a treat!”

"Morning P. The electricity in our house goes every night at the same time...it just happens to go at bedtime, and when it's time to turn the TV and the lights off. Mad isn't it!"

“Telling kids that lying makes your ears turn red is a brilliant idea. I'll have to use it!”

“When she was small, I told my daughter that when she lied a red spot would appear on the middle of her forehead. Her hand always went up to her forehead when she lied and even now as an adult, she still does it! Not often though!”

“One Christmas, my brother said he didn't like turkey. So he had "chicken", which was the turkey...just on a different plate!”

“Paula I told my daughter that school years are the best years of her life, as she was finding it hard to settle at her new school. That’s definitely a lie.”

“The injection won’t hurt...I think I was as upset as my little fella when he needed an injection last month. He looked at me like I was a monster because I allowed someone to hurt him!”

“Telling my kids you should never tell lies is a massive lie in itself Paula!”

“Paula, I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve said if you don’t hurry up, I’ll go without you! My 2 know well I won’t, I don’t know why I bother!”

“Paula, I used to eat all my dinner because my nanny told me it’d give me a hairy chest. I’m female but I was all over it because I wanted to be strong!”

“YES WE ARE NEARLY THERE!”

@sweetpmac Son:what's the AI man doin to cow daddy? Me :Puttin calf in cows tummy! Son:Ok,so how does baby get in mammys tummy? Me: magic 😅 — Joe O'Neill (@stratfordno1) September 25, 2017

@sweetpmac My little boy and girl are just 10 hours old so I haven't had the chance yet 😁 — Tony Conway (@TonyConway2) September 25, 2017