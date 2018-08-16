Live At Today FM: David Gray 'This Year's Love'
Fergal launched 'Live At Today FM' to celebrate the best live tracks that have been recorded here at the station's studios in Marconi House in Dublin.
David Gray recorded a live version of the classic hit 'This Year's Love' for us:
<iframe scrolling='no' class='' frameBorder='0' height='80' style='width: 100% !important; height: 80px !important;' src='https://www.todayfm.com/cross_station_player/index.php?audioURL=https://cdn.radiocms.net/media/005/audio/000020/90085_media_player_audio_file.mp3&audioDesc=Like A Prayer Live On Muireann O Connell&STATION_ID=5'></iframe>